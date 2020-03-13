Japan parliament approves bill to allow Abe to declare state of emergency, if needed

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The parliament approves the bill, giving Abe power to declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, if needed

With the Olympics on the line, I would not be the least bit surprised if Abe resorts to this and shuts down the country over the next few weeks/months potentially.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose