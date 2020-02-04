Japan plans to build as many as 22 new coal-burning power plants

A piece in the NYT on "one unintended consequence of the Fukushima nuclear disaster".

Japan now plans to build as many as 22 new coal-burning power plants

at 17 different sites in the next five years

Dunno how you can see this as an unintended consequence, what else is Japan to do to generate electricity? Entirely foreseeable.





NYT of course raising the valid issue of "one of the dirtiest sources of electricity". Alternative sources of energy for Japan will come,. but they are a ways off. There are no easy answers.





Coal exporters will be happy with an expanding market.