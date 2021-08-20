Japan plans to ramp up daily COVID-19 tests as infections continue to surge

Japan continues efforts to try and curb the spread of infections

It is reported by NHK yesterday that daily COVID-19 cases in the country exceeded the 25,000 mark yesterday, which would be a first.





And that continues to underscore the tense situation across Japan at the moment.





The Japanese cabinet office has come out to say that the government intends to employ its full daily capacity of about 320,000 PCR tests (roughly triple what it is now).





Here's a look at the virus situation and how daily tests in Japan have been looking:









The lack of testing for the public in itself has been a controversial issue in Japan, as the Olympics highlighted a bit of a double standard by the government in trying to deal with the optics when the world was watching.





Massive, regular testing was a key feature in the Olympics, with close to 600,000 tests conducted in the supposed "bubble" environment.





But I guess better late than never, especially when it comes to tackling COVID-19.