Japan plans to spend $4.1 billion in a second package of steps to cope with coronavirus fallout
Reuters reports on the matter, citing two government sources
The report says that the Japanese government plans to spend ¥430.8 billion ($4.1 billion) in another stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.
Adding that the government plans to adopt fiscal measures totaling to ¥1.6 trillion to support corporate financing as part of the package - which is to be announced later today.
Just keep an eye on this as Japan continues to step up more measures to try and bolster its economy amid the negative impact from the virus.