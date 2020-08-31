Japan's PM Abe and US' Trump agreed to cooperate on coronavirus vaccine development

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga reporting on the Abe / Trump phone call today  

  • Abe told Trump policy of strengthening the Japan-U.S. Alliance will be unchanged even after his departure. 
  • Japan would like to cooperate closely with the US on Japan's new missile defence strategy

Abe and Trump (for clarity, seated in the background, k?)
Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga reporting on the Abe / Trump phone call today  

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose