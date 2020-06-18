Japan PM Abe announces that will remove restrictions on domestic travel

Japan prime minister, Shinzo Abe, speaks in Tokyo





Says that new virus cases are limited to certain areas

Despite some concern about the recent rise in cases in Tokyo, that isn't hindering the government from proceeding with plans to reopen the economy.





Tokyo reported 41 new coronavirus cases today, with the total new cases sitting above 20 (one of the monitoring criteria for relaxing restrictions) in seven of the last eight days.





But as mentioned before, governments are now looking to just put out fires when they see one rather than to willingly implement strict restrictions again.





So, even if there is a rise in cases, expect there to be reasons as to why it is a "special circumstance" and not an incident to warrant a return of lockdown measures.



