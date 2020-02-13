Japan PM Abe: To take steps totaling ¥15.3 billion in spending to cope with virus outbreak

Comments by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe





Cabinet will decide tomorrow on using ¥10.3 billion from budget reserve

Says will take the necessary measures to fight back again virus outbreak

The Japanese government continues to reaffirm their commitment to bolster the economy in light of the coronavirus outbreak situation.





As economic conditions have been largely struggling for over a year now, the virus presents an added challenge for policymakers and lawmakers to try and keep the Japanese economy afloat as we begin the new year.





If the negativity of the situation persists, expect more stimulus measures to follow in due time.



