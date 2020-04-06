Japan PM Abe calls for state of emergency declarations in Tokyo, Osaka

Japan prime minister, Shinzo Abe, briefs the media





Will designate 7 prefectures for state of emergency for about one month

Emergency declaration will not lead to lockdown steps like seen in overseas cities

Will ensure that economic activity is sustained as much as possible

Wants to issue the declaration as early as tomorrow

Will hold news conference tomorrow to explain more to the public

Plans to announce stimulus package of around ¥108 trillion

Will spend over ¥6 trillion for payouts to households, firms

Just note that this is Abe calling for the need to announce a state of emergency declaration but it is not an official declaration just yet. It is an announcement of the announcement.





The list of seven prefectures involved in the announcement will be Tokyo, Osaka, Chiba, Kanagawa, Hyogo, Saitama and Fukuoka.





Even if it is just an announcement of the announcement, this is all but a confirmation.



