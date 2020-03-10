Japan PM Abe confirms second stimulus package to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, confirms the earlier report

This will add to more comfort for the Japanese economy as Abe confirms the earlier reported measures. But I would argue that containment efforts remain the number one priority in Japan as they still need to keep their Olympics hopes alive.

