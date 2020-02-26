Japan PM Abe: Economy remains in moderate recovery

Some remarks by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe





Closely monitoring effects from coronavirus on the economy

Also monitoring market moves with a sense of urgency

Refrains from commenting on market moves

Will continue to closely communicate with IOC, proceed preparations for Olympics

Despite the threat of the coronavirus, Japan needs the Olympics to happen in the country this year. Even if he doesn't want to publicly admit it, the country looks set for a technical recession to start the year and you have to wonder how grim Abe's face will be if the subdued conditions carry on into Q2 and Q3 potentially.



