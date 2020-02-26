Japan PM Abe: Economy remains in moderate recovery

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some remarks by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe

Abe
  • Closely monitoring effects from coronavirus on the economy
  • Also monitoring market moves with a sense of urgency
  • Refrains from commenting on market moves
  • Will continue to closely communicate with IOC, proceed preparations for Olympics
ForexLive
Despite the threat of the coronavirus, Japan needs the Olympics to happen in the country this year. Even if he doesn't want to publicly admit it, the country looks set for a technical recession to start the year and you have to wonder how grim Abe's face will be if the subdued conditions carry on into Q2 and Q3 potentially.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose