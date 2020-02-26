Japan PM Abe: Economy remains in moderate recovery
Some remarks by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe
- Closely monitoring effects from coronavirus on the economy
- Also monitoring market moves with a sense of urgency
- Refrains from commenting on market moves
- Will continue to closely communicate with IOC, proceed preparations for Olympics
Despite the threat of the coronavirus, Japan needs the Olympics to happen in the country this year. Even if he doesn't want to publicly admit it, the country looks set for a technical recession to start the year and you have to wonder how grim Abe's face will be if the subdued conditions carry on into Q2 and Q3 potentially.