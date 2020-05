Japan prime minister, Shinzo Abe, remarks







Just take note that the state of emergency period will expire on 31 May in any case.

The government confirms the decision to lift the state of emergency measures in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo but Tokyo and Hokkaido are left out for now. Abe says that if the current virus trajectory continues, they could lift the measures for Tokyo next week.