Japan PM Abe: Moderate economic recovery continues

Some remarks by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe





Wants to maintain such a recovery

Strongly hopes to improve relations with South Korea

Urges South Korea to initiate efforts to improve ties

Says that he values a state visit and talks with China president Xi Jinping

Despite the soothing words being offered by the BOJ and the government, the last year has been a real struggle for the Japanese economy.





That is particularly evident by the downgrades in the government's economic assessment as well as the most recent economic stimulus package that was introduced.





The fact that the Chinese economy has slowed down has weighed heavily on Japanese exports and their geopolitical spat with South Korea certainly did not help in that regard too.





The outlook for next year may be a bit better but I reckon we're going to see a period of low growth around the globe, so don't get your hopes up on any solid recovery to follow.



