Japan PM Abe on coronavirus outbreak - severe situation is continuing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Abe speaking in parliament, acknowledging the battle

  • Says the state of emergency declared may persist beyond May 6
  • consulting experts to decide 

See here for global coronavirus case data
