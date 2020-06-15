Japan PM Abe: Our priority now is to do everything to put economy on the recovery path
Abe says that the debt balloon can be maintained forever
That is a conversation that is going to stretch out for the next 5-10 years possibly. The fact is economic conditions are going to take a while to recover - at least a few years - so if anything, expect the debt mountain to possibly pile up further in the meantime.
- It is not that we can spend unlimited amounts without problems
- We need to maintain market trust over Japan's finances
- Once economy normalises, we hope to resume efforts to restore fiscal health