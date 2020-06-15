Japan PM Abe: Our priority now is to do everything to put economy on the recovery path

Abe says that the debt balloon can be maintained forever





It is not that we can spend unlimited amounts without problems

We need to maintain market trust over Japan's finances

Once economy normalises, we hope to resume efforts to restore fiscal health





That is a conversation that is going to stretch out for the next 5-10 years possibly. The fact is economic conditions are going to take a while to recover - at least a few years - so if anything, expect the debt mountain to possibly pile up further in the meantime.