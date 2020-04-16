Japan PM Abe reportedly set to declare nationwide state of emergency

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

According to Japanese news outlet Yomiuri

This wouldn't make too much of a difference at this stage with the likes of Tokyo and Osaka already included in the initial announcement, but I guess this will just standardise the level of seriousness across the country.
