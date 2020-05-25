Japan PM Abe says that want to avoid people refraining from going out

Says that will introduce contract tracing app in mid-June





Japan to continue to strengthen testing regime

Preventing spread of infections while restarting the economy is a tough challenge

There is a possibility to reimpose state of emergency if virus infections pick up

Economic revival remains the top priority

Government, BOJ will deploy all necessary steps to overcome virus fallout

Some other countries have exactly the opposite issue when it comes to the headline remark. But as mentioned earlier, Abe has pretty much declared 'victory' over the coronavirus outbreak chapter in Japan. The narrative now is all about restarting the economy.





That said, the concern/fear communicated by Abe is one that is likely shared by many governments right now. The issue is that after having lockdowns is that it self-reinforces citizens to be more cautious and to stay at home more.





That may lead to lesser spending/consumption and weigh on the economy further until society starts to function in a more normal way during these testing times.



