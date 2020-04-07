Japan PM Abe says that want to make cash handouts as quickly as possible

Comments by Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe







For some context, Japan has refrained from going down this path and prefers distributing coupons instead in some prefectures because they are afraid citizens will take the money and keep it in their savings; rather than use it to spend in some cases.

Japan has already confirmed that they will go through with a stimulus package that will include offering cash handouts to households. The figure is said to be ¥300,000 but the earliest that this may be executed is said to be some time next month.