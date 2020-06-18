Japan PM Abe: Seeking to open limited travel with Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand

Japan confirms plans to form a "travel bubble" with four countries

It isn't much but at least it is something and a step back towards an increase in travel activity and possibly helping with businesses with the countries involved. Japan recorded another 99.9% year-on-year drop in foreign arrivals for a second straight month in May, so that definitely bites at tourism income in the country this year.
