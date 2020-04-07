Japan PM Abe: State of emergency is not like lockdown seen overseas

Comments by Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe





Will certainly not be closing roads

Essential public services will operate as normal

Want people to refrain from going to bars, nightclubs

Want businesses to reduce numbers in the workplace by 70%

It feels like he wants to imply that a certain degree of the economy can be kept running but it is up to the citizens to figure that out themselves.





Unfortunately, it is tough to imagine how you can have it both ways i.e. keeping the economy functioning healthily while limiting the virus outbreak from becoming more widespread.





I'm sure majority of the citizens will adhere to the requests from the government but he really needs to be sending a stronger message here surely.



