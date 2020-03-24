Japan PM Abe to propose 1-year delay for Olympics in call with IOC president Bach later - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports on the matter

Reuters is also reporting that Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto is to brief reporters at 1215 GMT after the call (which is scheduled to take place at 1100 GMT). This looks like the nail in the coffin as Japan appears resigned to postpone the games to next year.
