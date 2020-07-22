Japan PM Abe: Virus situation different from April, will gradually allow re-entry of foreigners
Comments by Japan prime minister, Shinzo Abe
- Will keep event restrictions until the end of August for now
- There are fewer seriously ill patients related to the virus
- Current foreign entry rules to be extended until the end of August
- But to gradually allow re-entry of foreigners into the country with permission
Abe is trying to defuse tensions at the moment as the government is running into a bit of a crossroads. They are trying to proceed with the reopening of the economy but the resurgence in virus cases is causing a real concern among the general population.
As mentioned before, the fact that the virus is spreading rapidly among younger population isn't necessarily a good thing if they cannot curb the outbreak as a whole.
In time, that will just increase odds of the elderly population contracting the virus and as the case numbers build, so will hospitalisations and deaths - albeit with a bit of a lag.