Japan PM Abe: Virus situation different from April, will gradually allow re-entry of foreigners

Will keep event restrictions until the end of August for now

There are fewer seriously ill patients related to the virus

Current foreign entry rules to be extended until the end of August

But to gradually allow re-entry of foreigners into the country with permission

Abe is trying to defuse tensions at the moment as the government is running into a bit of a crossroads. They are trying to proceed with the reopening of the economy but the resurgence in virus cases is causing a real concern among the general population.





As mentioned before, the fact that the virus is spreading rapidly among younger population isn't necessarily a good thing if they cannot curb the outbreak as a whole.





In time, that will just increase odds of the elderly population contracting the virus and as the case numbers build, so will hospitalisations and deaths - albeit with a bit of a lag.



