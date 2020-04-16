Japan PM Abe: Will expand state of emergency to cover the whole country
Japan prime minister, Shinzo Abe, speaks in Tokyo
- State of emergency to last until 6 May
- Wants citizens to avoid traveling to other prefectures
This confirms the earlier report here, and is a logical move to limit travel and movement ahead of the Golden Week holiday period at the end of the month. Essentially, the government is just signalling the seriousness of its intent with the announcement here.
Abe also says that the government is considering to make cash payouts of ¥100,000 to all citizens, something which was reported earlier in the day as well.