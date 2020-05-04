Japan PM Abe: Will extend state of emergency to 31 May

Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, speaks in Tokyo





Regional framework on the state of emergency will continue to apply

Experts will assess the situation again 10 days from now

Wants to remove areas from state of emergency when decidedly possible

The next month is for 'bringing the outbreak to a close'

This was widely expected since last week already so this is in some ways just merely a formality given the situation. His final remark on 'bringing the outbreak to a close' is hopeful, but I think it should not be mistaken with complacency over the next year or so.





Japan needs to close the coronavirus chapter as soon as possible to avoid a cancellation of the Olympics next year, so expect that to be a consideration for future action by the government in dealing with the virus outbreak in the coming months.



