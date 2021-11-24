Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
NASDAQ falls for the second consecutive day. Dow closes higher for the second consecutive day
-
S&P erases losses. Knocking on the upsides door.
-
Buy the fact. WTI crude oil settles at $78.50.
-
NZDUSD keeps pressing lower ahead of the RBNZ. Will history repeat itself?
-
Crude oil gushes higher but stalls near 38.2% retracement
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Monetary Authority of Singapore official says staying careful, vigilant on price developments
-
RBNZ monetary policy statement due at the top of the hour. A 25bp rate hike is expected.
-
ICYMI - The 2nd largest US cinema chain to begin accepting payment in crypto
-
Goldman Sachs on Powell's nomination - rate hike in July 2022 on continuity in policy
-
The new head of Germany's Bundesbank will be chosen this week