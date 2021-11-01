Japan PM Kishida: Full stimulus plan to be compiled by mid-November

Remarks by Japan prime minister, Fumio Kishida





To include targeted payouts to temporary workers, families with children in need

Wil consider resuming "go to" subsidised travel programme

To unveil government's COVID-19 response around the same time

Japan to start booster shots in December That will at least help to ease the burden on the economy but so far, overall conditions in Japan are slowly picking up though still sitting some way off pre-pandemic levels.





It will take time for the economy to recover but the underlying problems regarding deflation pressures will still continue. The demographics challenge i.e. aging population is also one that Japan will find harder to combat due to the pandemic, so there's that.