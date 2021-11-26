Japan PM Kishida: Government to lay groundwork to enable higher wage hikes by firms

Author: Justin Low

Japan prime minister, Fumio Kishida, remarks on wage pressures

  • Wants wage hikes of 3% or more at next spring labour talks
Japan typically has a period every year (called shuntō) where wage negotiations take place between unions and employers, usually around February and March, but it has been a while since anything meaningful has taken place.

That is evident by the constant deflationary pressures weighing on the Japanese economy throughout the years and despite Kishida's remarks above, I don't think we'll see things being much different come next spring.

