Japan PM Kishida: Will employ various means to fund stimulus including issuing new debt
Kishida remarks after unveiling a record-breaking stimulus worth approximately ¥56 trillion ($490 billion)
- Not thinking of making changes to Japan's sales tax at the moment
- It is up to BOJ to decide on specific monetary policy measures
- Government will seek to sustainably raise wages by creating positive growth cycle
Just the usual stuff from Kishida and nothing too ground-breaking. But it will be interesting to see how the latest package will be able to translate to the economic recovery process and if they are able to get all of this approved quickly enough.
The hope is that the latest stimulus injection will bolster activity in Q1 2022.