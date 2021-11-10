Japan PM Kishida says will compile economic stimulus package by end of next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by Japan prime minister, Fumio Kishida


  • Stimulus package to be worth tens of trillion of yen
  • Will offer 100,000 yen cash payout to households suffering from pandemic impact
It's just fiscal injection after fiscal injection for Japan as the pandemic has only served to exacerbate the underlying problems within the economy. Despite the virus situation getting better, it is still taking a considerable amount of time to spur consumption activity in particular; though that is not helped by the closed borders in general.
