Japan PM Suga: Aiming to administer 1 million vaccine shots a day to the public

Japan prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, comments





Will obtain 50 million doses from Pfizer by the end of September

Believes it is possible to hold safe, secure Olympics The vaccine rollout in Japan has been a bit of a travesty. The country imported 28 million doses of Pfizer vaccine through to April but as of 5 May, roughly only 4 million (15%) of that has been used with less than 1% (1.04 million) of its population being fully vaccinated.





As such, talking about stepping up vaccinations in itself is a tall order - let alone getting to 1 million doses a day. That's not a good look on Suga's government, all things considered.