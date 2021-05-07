Japan PM Suga: Aiming to administer 1 million vaccine shots a day to the public
Japan prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, comments
- Will obtain 50 million doses from Pfizer by the end of September
- Believes it is possible to hold safe, secure Olympics
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been a bit of a travesty. The country imported 28 million doses of Pfizer vaccine through to April but as of 5 May, roughly only 4 million (15%) of that has been used with less than 1% (1.04 million) of its population being fully vaccinated.
As such, talking about stepping up vaccinations in itself is a tall order - let alone getting to 1 million doses a day. That's not a good look on Suga's government, all things considered.