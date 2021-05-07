Japan PM Suga: Aiming to administer 1 million vaccine shots a day to the public

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japan prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, comments

Suga
  • Will obtain 50 million doses from Pfizer by the end of September
  • Believes it is possible to hold safe, secure Olympics
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been a bit of a travesty. The country imported 28 million doses of Pfizer vaccine through to April but as of 5 May, roughly only 4 million (15%) of that has been used with less than 1% (1.04 million) of its population being fully vaccinated.

As such, talking about stepping up vaccinations in itself is a tall order - let alone getting to 1 million doses a day. That's not a good look on Suga's government, all things considered.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose