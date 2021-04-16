Japan PM Suga and US President Biden to meet Friday - joint press conference to follow

The two noobs* will meet at 1.30pm Washington time at the White House.

Press conference follows at 4.15pm local.

(Those times are 1730 and 2015 GMT respectively).





the presser will consist of plenty of sound bites about the strong alliance between the two countries and what have you. Also, and of no surprise, will be comments about the alliance working to contain China ambitions (or words to that effect).





---

*Suga became PM in September 2020

Biden became Prez in January 2021







