Japan PM Suga and US President-elect Biden speak on phone call

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There is much to talk about between the two.

As a side note, both are noobs! Suga took over as Japanese Prime Minister when Shinzo Abe resigned due to poor health in mid-September. (I should clarify, noobs to their respective top jobs, each has vast experience in government).

Suga and Biden will be discussing, amongst other things:
  • addressing the COVID-19 pandemic (which is still accelerating in the US but happily under control in Japan)
  • trade
  • discontinuing US appeasement of North Korea 
  • the Japan-US security alliance
