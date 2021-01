Comments by Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga





While not lawfully binding, the measures are still likely to be abided for the most part and the call for tighter restrictions will chip away at the Japanese economy to start the year.





In case you missed it, Japan added 7 more prefectures to its state of emergency protocol earlier today; namely Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu, Fukuoka, and Tochigi.