Japan PM Suga: Economy remains in a severe state

Comments by Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga





Must combine controlling the virus with improving economic activity

Wants to make sure that Olympics can happen next year

Will continue to provide economic aid to businesses and the people

Some token remarks by Suga but it mainly sets up the narrative that more stimulus measures are on its way in Japan considering the economic environment.





As for the Olympics next year, it is going to be tough to manage. All it takes is for one athlete to catch the virus and it ruins the whole integrity and prestige of the competition.



