Japan PM Suga: Economy remains in a severe state

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga

Suga
  • Must combine controlling the virus with improving economic activity
  • Wants to make sure that Olympics can happen next year
  • Will continue to provide economic aid to businesses and the people
Some token remarks by Suga but it mainly sets up the narrative that more stimulus measures are on its way in Japan considering the economic environment.

As for the Olympics next year, it is going to be tough to manage. All it takes is for one athlete to catch the virus and it ruins the whole integrity and prestige of the competition.
