Japan PM Suga: International students to be allowed into the country from October

Must Read
Technical Analysis
NZD/USD extends modest rebound from overnight trading, what's next?
Cable pushes to 1.2800 as buyers wrestle back some near-term control
AUD/USD could correct further towards 0.6850 on RBA policy, US election - CBA
Some technical levels to eye in the new trading day
EURUSD looks to break 4 day losing streak today
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Friday September 25 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday September 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 22 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday September 21 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday September 18 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's de Cos: The issuance of a digital euro is not foreseen in the immediate future
ECB's Villeroy: ECB might let inflation rise above 2% for some time
ECB's Villeroy: Inflation is not yet where we want it
ANZ do not expect the RBA to cut in October
WSJ says RBA will not cut the cash rate at the October meeting