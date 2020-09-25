Japan PM Suga: International students to be allowed into the country from October

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japan prime minister, Yoshihide Suga

This ties back to the earlier announcement here, where Japan is easing entry restrictions for foreign long-term residents starting from 1 October as well. International students will also be allowed back into the country as it seems, so that will see a pick up in new arrivals into the country over the next few months.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose