Japan PM Suga: Want to take necessary steps for quake-hit areas based on damage situation

Remarks by Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga

In case you missed it, there was a powerful earthquake (magnitude 7.3) that hit the coast of Fukushima over the weekend that has injured at least 100 people.









The good news is that there was no tsunami warning issued and there hasn't been reports of any damage to nuclear plants in the region, though it does bring back some scarring memories of the 2011 earthquake that hit the same area.





There were some power outages that stretched all the way to Tokyo and some damage done to electrical lines alongside building damage, so Suga is mainly reassuring that the government will look into providing aid if necessary to deal with that.