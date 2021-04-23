Japan PM's Suga's plan to boost the minimum wage is facing strong push-back

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese Prime Minister Suga said in March his government aims to bring Japan's minimum wage higher

  • to 1,000 yen an hour from its current 902 yen
Suga believes the wage hike would help support coronavirus-hit households, boost competitiveness, and spur inflation

Medium and small size firms, particularly service firms,  are pushing back though in the face of reduced demand due to the pandemic. 

---

Japan's minimum wage is very low in global DM terms. While a boost such as that being proposed would be good news for workers I doubt it'd do much to get inflation anywhere near target. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose