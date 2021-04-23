Japan PM's Suga's plan to boost the minimum wage is facing strong push-back
Japanese Prime Minister Suga said in March his government aims to bring Japan's minimum wage higher
- to 1,000 yen an hour from its current 902 yen
Suga believes the wage hike would help support coronavirus-hit households, boost competitiveness, and spur inflation
Medium and small size firms, particularly service firms, are pushing back though in the face of reduced demand due to the pandemic.
---
Japan's minimum wage is very low in global DM terms. While a boost such as that being proposed would be good news for workers I doubt it'd do much to get inflation anywhere near target.