Japan PPI and Australia inflation expectations highlight a light economic calendar

What's coming up in Asia-Pacific trading





It's Thursday and that means the ECB decision is later along with the promised 'recalibration' in policy.





Before that it will be Asia's turn to digest the negative turn in sentiment in New York. Yesterday Asian trade started tentatively before a risk-positive trade took over. That held together into European trade but then cracks started to show and US tech stocks dropped.





Nikkei futures are down 1% after yesterday's 1.3% rise.







The economic calendar doesn't feature anything particularly notable. In a few minutes we get New Zealand card spending.





At 2350 GMT, November Japanese PPI is due. Then at 0000 GMT it's Australian consumer inflation expectations followed one minutes later by the UK RICS house price balance.



