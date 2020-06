-0.4% m/m vs expected -0.3%, prior -1.6%

-2.7% y/y vs expected -2.4%, prior -2.4% (ps. at -2.7% this is the quickest drop since October of 2016)

This is not CPI. But, as part of the release is the 'domestic final goods' price indicator which is -2.8% y/y. This loosely tracks the CPI.