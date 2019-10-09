Japan PPI for September: -1.1% y/y (vs. expected -1.1%)

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in summary)

It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index.







Comes in at 0.0% m/m



expected 0.0%, prior -0.3%

and -1.1% y/y



expected -1.1%, prior -0.9% y/y

In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. It fell 0.7% y/y.



















Data out at the same time:

Japan - Core Machinery Orders for August: -2.4% m/m (vs. expected -1.0%) Also, bank lending data for September:

including trust lending +2.0% y/y (prior 2.1%)

excluding trusts 2.2% y/y (prior 2.2%)



