Japan PPI services index for October due out at 2350 GMT

Est 1.6% vs 0.5% last month

The Japan PPI services index for October is due out at 2350 GMT/6:50 ET. The estimate is for a gain of 1.6% YoY vs 0.5% last month.





Also at the same time RBA's Deputy Gov. Guy Debelle gives a speech in Canberra. He is speaking on employment and wages at the 2019 ACCOSS national conference.







The USDJPY has backed off a little against its 109.00 level.





For the AUDUSD, the pair moved to the lowest level since October 17 in trading yesterday on the break of the 0.6769 level. The problem is the low could only reached 0.67675. It will take a move back below that level to solicit more selling. PS the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the October low to the October high comes in at 0.6769 as well. So key area on the downside. On the topside a move above the 0.67857 level would look toward a topside trend line at 0.6792.