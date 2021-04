Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for April

prior 52.7

prior 48.3

prior 49.9

As more lockdowns (State of emergency in 4 regions) are implemented in the days ahead next month's services will likely remain in contraction

Manufacturing up to 53.3, best in 3 years & 3rd expansion reading in a rowServices unchanged at 48.3, 15th consecutive month in contractionComposite higher at 50.2, entering expansion for the first time since January 2020