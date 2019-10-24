Japan preliminary PMIs for October Manufacturing 48.5 vs. prior 48.9

Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for October

Manufacturing 48.5... worst in more than 3 years (since June reading for 2016)

prior 48.9

Services 50.3

prior 52.8

Composite 49.8

prior 51.5

'Highlights':

new orders and output both lower

drop in new orders sharpest since Dec 2012





IHS Markit says:



"Manufacturing new orders declined at the fastest rate in almost seven years as trade tensions and global economic weakness restricted exports"

"That said, new business in the services economy exhibited a remarkable degree of resilience."



