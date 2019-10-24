Japan preliminary PMIs for October Manufacturing 48.5 vs. prior 48.9

Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for October  

Manufacturing 48.5... worst in more than 3 years (since June reading for 2016)
  • prior 48.9
Services 50.3
  • prior 52.8  
Composite 49.8
  • prior 51.5
'Highlights':
  • new orders and output both lower
  • drop in new orders sharpest since Dec 2012

IHS Markit says:
  • "Manufacturing new orders declined at the fastest rate in almost seven years as trade tensions and global economic weakness restricted exports" 
  • "That said, new business in the services economy exhibited a remarkable degree of resilience."


