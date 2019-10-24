Japan preliminary PMIs for October Manufacturing 48.5 vs. prior 48.9
Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for October
Manufacturing 48.5... worst in more than 3 years (since June reading for 2016)
- prior 48.9
Services 50.3
- prior 52.8
Composite 49.8
- prior 51.5
'Highlights':
- new orders and output both lower
- drop in new orders sharpest since Dec 2012
IHS Markit says:
- "Manufacturing new orders declined at the fastest rate in almost seven years as trade tensions and global economic weakness restricted exports"
- "That said, new business in the services economy exhibited a remarkable degree of resilience."