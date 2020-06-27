Japan press says Japan to ready 1m doses of coronavirus vaccine for swift distribution. Note, there is no vaccine.

Nikkei with the report that biotech venture AnGes will ready production capacity for 1 million doses of COVID19 vaccines by March



They also say, and this is key (!): AnGes-led team ramps up capacity while product is still under development





So, yeah, there is no vaccine, but if there was we'd be ready to ship it! In 9 months.





A bit of weekend pump for ya'all.





Here's the Nikkei link (may be gated)







