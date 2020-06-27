Japan press says Japan to ready 1m doses of coronavirus vaccine for swift distribution. Note, there is no vaccine.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Nikkei with the report that biotech venture AnGes will ready production capacity for 1 million doses of COVID19 vaccines by March

They also say, and this is key (!): AnGes-led team ramps up capacity while product is still under development

So, yeah, there is no vaccine, but if there was we'd be ready to ship it! In 9 months.

A bit of weekend pump for ya'all. 

Here's the Nikkei link (may be gated)  

Nikkei with the report that biotech venture AnGes will ready production capacity for 1 million doses of COVID19 vaccines by March
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose