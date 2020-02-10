Japan press reports on coronavirus infection rates jumping in China's business hubs

The Nikkei calculated the concentration of confirmed cases in 10 large Chinese cities
- including Wuhan (epicentre of the virus)
- based on population data
Says the report:
- Rates of cases per million residents in urban areas, where most of the travelers who carried the virus from Wuhan reside, surged two- to fourfold over the week through Thursday.
- Some of the highest concentrations were found in Zhejiang and Guangdong, two provinces where the private sector plays a big role in the economy.
- A slowdown in these provinces, which generate nearly one-fifth of China's gross domestic product, risks compounding the economic damage caused by the outbreak.
- Guangdong Province, on China's southern coast, also has been hit hard by the outbreak. The provincial capital of Guangzhou has 44 cases per million, and Shenzhen, a major production center for smartphones and other electronics, has 26. Both figures roughly tripled over the past week -- the fastest pace of growth outside Wuhan.
Yep - the human toll is dreadful, and still climbing. The economic toll is still being assessed and it appears it'll get worse before better.
ForexLive