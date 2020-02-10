Japan press reports on coronavirus infection rates jumping in China's business hubs

The Nikkei calculated the concentration of confirmed cases in 10 large Chinese cities

including Wuhan (epicentre of the virus)

based on population data

Says the report:

Rates of cases per million residents in urban areas, where most of the travelers who carried the virus from Wuhan reside, surged two- to fourfold over the week through Thursday.

Some of the highest concentrations were found in Zhejiang and Guangdong, two provinces where the private sector plays a big role in the economy.

A slowdown in these provinces, which generate nearly one-fifth of China's gross domestic product, risks compounding the economic damage caused by the outbreak.

Guangdong Province, on China's southern coast, also has been hit hard by the outbreak. The provincial capital of Guangzhou has 44 cases per million, and Shenzhen, a major production center for smartphones and other electronics, has 26. Both figures roughly tripled over the past week -- the fastest pace of growth outside Wuhan.









Yep - the human toll is dreadful, and still climbing. The economic toll is still being assessed and it appears it'll get worse before better.



















