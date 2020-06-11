Japan press reports the country will extend visa restrictions another month

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There are encouraging report that Tokyo will lift its emergency order today, but this latest (in the headline) via Yomiuri shows it not all one way improving news 




