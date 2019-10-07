Japan press says a North Korean fishing vessel has collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol boat

NHK report the collision occurred inside Japan's exclusive economic zone off the coast of the Noto Peninsula 

  • citing the Japan Coast Guard
  • collision threw about 20 crew of the North Korean boat into the sea
  • North Korean boat was half submerged and its crew members were being rescued
  • no injuries were reported among the crew of the Japanese ship
As if there isn't enough going on. 

Tensions like this tend to be a yen positive. Looks like a minor one though (famous last wrods).



