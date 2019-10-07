Japan press says a North Korean fishing vessel has collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol boat

NHK report the collision occurred inside Japan's exclusive economic zone off the coast of the Noto Peninsula

citing the Japan Coast Guard

collision threw about 20 crew of the North Korean boat into the sea

North Korean boat was half submerged and its crew members were being rescued

no injuries were reported among the crew of the Japanese ship

As if there isn't enough going on.





Tensions like this tend to be a yen positive. Looks like a minor one though (famous last wrods).











