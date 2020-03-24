Japan prime minister Abe, IOC president Bach to hold phone call later today

With more countries calling for a postponement, the decision is starting to look inevitable for Japan and the IOC







ForexLive

Abe will be speaking with Bach later at 1100 GMT and while there are still about four weeks to discuss options, a change of dates and the cost of postponing the games will be something that Japan has to endure as the virus saga shows no signs of dying down yet.

Canada and Australia have already said that they won't be sending athletes to the games if it took place in July, with many others calling for a postponement.