Japan prime minister Abe to serve out term as LDP leader, says top aide

Japan chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, reaffirms that Abe is fit to serve out the remainder of his term

Questions have been raised over Abe's health over the past two weeks, but Suga says that he expects Abe to explain his health condition in a proper way via the press conference scheduled for tomorrow.





Abe's tenure as prime minister/party leader ends in about a year and Suga confirms that he should be able to serve out the remainder of his term.





There was a slight knee-jerk reaction in the yen on the headline, with USD/JPY jumping from 106.00 to 106.20 but that has quickly faded now.