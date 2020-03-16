Japan prime minister Abe: Virus outbreak is having severe impact on the economy

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A technical recession is almost certainly on the cards for Japan this year

  • Economy minister to attend BOJ meeting
  • Wants to discuss working together on world economy in G7 call
Q4 GDP figures were already not pretty to begin with and with the virus outbreak, it has only amplified the poor economic conditions in Japan to start the year.

Anyway, in case you missed it earlier, the BOJ has brought forward their policy meeting this week to start today. The meeting usually takes two days to complete - schedule this week was for 18-19 March - so we may get a decision either today or tomorrow.
ForexLive

BOJ Kuroda
Expect Kuroda to bring out the big guns but I wouldn't be so sure to say that the guns will have massive firepower at the end of the day.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose