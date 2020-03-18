Japan prime minister Abe: Will put together ample economic package on virus
Comments by Japan prime minister, Shinzo Abe
It looks like it will still be a while more before Japan unveils their massive plan to deal with the economic fallout from the virus. Earlier in the day, helicopter money was one of the measures rumoured to be part of the package.
- Says to conduct expert hearings on package from tomorrow
- Says will introduce moratorium on social security contributions
Looking at the rout in the bond market over the past week, the amount of deficit about to be racked up by governments may be part and parcel of the issue. There are so many questions about how these stimulus packages are going to be paid for.
Funding and liquidation pressures are also a possible reason, or is the bond market just getting ahead of equities once again in light of these stimulus announcements?
There are so many moving parts in the market right now and there are no easy answers.